On July 9, 2021, Thomas Michael Grayson, loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather passed away at the age of 75 surrounded by his family. Born Aug. 24, 1945, he was a longtime resident of McMinn County. Mike loved baking, photography, gardening, bird watching, the mountains, and music. His passion was motorcycles. He had a free spirit, much like his mother. He had a deep love for his family and God. Mike never met a stranger, was quick-witted, wise, honest and truthful even when it was difficult. He was an avid Lady Vols fan prior to his accident, and the past 13 years loved Vols football and basketball. In 2008, he had a motorcycle accident that changed his life drastically. He showed strength, grace, and humility during these difficult years. He never complained and always took everything in stride. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Tom Grayson; and his son, Chris Grayson. Surviving him are his loving and supportive wife of 38 years, who was his best friend, Jean Grayson; sister, Pat Grayson of Athens; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Lowe; grandchildren, Tara and Tyler of Johnson City; daughter-in-law, Renee Grayson Trew (Chris); grandchildren, Hannah (Ray) Weston, and Brent Grayson of Athens; daughter, Hope (Scotty) Adams; grandchildren, Colton and Parker of Chattanooga; son, Jason Farris and fiancée, Charissa Simmons, of Bixby, Okla.; special aunts, Eva Ogle, Deanie Peterson, and Carolyn Davis; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank NHC Health Care Athens for their loving care and support for the past 11 years. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Smith Funeral & Cremation Services on Monday, July 12, at 7 p.m. with the Rev. David Graybeal officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or charity of your choice. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
