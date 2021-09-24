James Roy Giles, 75, of Niota passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. He was a native of Moultrie, Ga., a resident of Fort Myers, Fla., and Niota since 2006, and was the son of the late Roy and Flossie Wilson Giles. He served as an M.P. in Vietnam in the United States Air Force. After discharge, he worked at the Barrett’s Store in Fort Myers, Fla. He then started his career of over 32 years in law enforcement, beginning at Fort Myers Police Department as a K-9 officer, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as the Jail and Stockade Commander. He retired and returned to the Sheriff’s Office as an Agricultural Deputy. He loved his law enforcement career where he made many lifelong friends. James moved from Fort Myers, Fla., to Niota in 2006 to retire and started a farm that had been his dream. He was truly loved by his family who were so proud of all his accomplishments. James had the respect of his many friends, and was always there if he was needed. He cherished his grandchildren and always wanted them to learn everything he knew about life, hunting, fishing and farming. He was preceded in death by sisters, Doretha Waldon and Aveata Himschoot; and three infant siblings, twins, Roy Edwin Giles and Rosie Evonne Giles, and Joseph Lamar Giles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Military Assistance Mission in memory of James Roy Giles. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Karen Giles of Niota; three children and spouses, Shannon and Jimmy Tiberio, Shane and Ashley Giles, Katie Sink and Jim Norton; grandchildren, Dalton Tiberio, Jayme Tiberio, Cole Giles, Clay Giles, Samantha Sink, Joe and Kayla Sink, Elizabeth and Chris Perry, and John and Bebe Sink; great-grandchildren, Aaron Sink, Elijah Sink and Sara Jo Sink; his sisters, Louise Skipper and Martha Horne; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, located at 2200 Gov. John Sevier Highway in Knoxville, with the Rev. Roy Chism officiating. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/James-Giles Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
