Johnny McCaslin, 80, of Tellico Plains passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was a son of the late Arlie and Barton Howell McCaslin. He graduated from Englewood High School and was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church. He worked for many years as a conductor for L&N Railroad. Johnny was raised on a farm and loved horses; his Rocky won many blue ribbons in the racking class. He was a good provider and loved his family. He liked to tell tall tales and live them on occasion. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda McCaslin; daughter, Sherri McCaslin; sisters, Selena Thompson, Dolora Jenkins and Martha McKnight; and three brothers, James “Jimmy,” Richard “Dick” and Bill McCaslin. Survivors include his son, Mike McCaslin; daughter, Suzanne McCaslin; grandchildren, Matt Johnson (Cindy) and Tyler Johnson; great-grandchildren, Sara, Kayley and Sierra Johnson; and sister, Helen M. Webb. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Sunrise Cemetery with Minister Richard Tallent and Paul Webb officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
