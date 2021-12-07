Claudine “Dean” Minge Connar, 82, of Athens passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Etowah Health Care. Dean was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late James and Ruby Ingram Minge. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Bottoms; sister, Gladys Webb; and brothers, Joe, Roy and Jimmy Minge. Dean worked for as a LPN for 39 years at Etowah Health Care. Survivors include grandchildren, Joe Bottoms and wife, Beth, of Athens, Miranda Jones and husband, Edward, of Niota, and Labron Bottoms of Knoxville; four great-grandchildren; and great-great-granddaughter, Hadley Hamilton. Funeral Services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Alex Cain officiating. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at McMinn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Claudine “Dean” Minge Connar.
