Sondra Jaye White, 45, of Sweetwater passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. A native and lifelong resident of Sweetwater, she was a daughter of the late Jackson J. Glaze, and was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl and Sarah Glaze and Walker Runyon; and her father-in-law, Howard James White. She was a lifetime member of Union-McMinn Baptist Church and was an employee of Starr Regional Health and Rehab. Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Jeffery Scott White; three sons and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Dakota and English White of Sweetwater, and Samuel Jarod White and Thomas Carson White, both of Sweetwater; mother, Cynthia M. Glaze of Sweetwater; grandmother, Lois Roberta Runyon of Sweetwater; one granddaughter, Harper Tallent; one grandson on the way, Cooper White; two sisters, Jennifer Glaze and Sarah Beth Miller, both of Sweetwater; brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Howard “Howie” James Jr. and Julia White and Susan White, all of Niota; mother-in-law, Rickie White of Niota; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Union-McMinn Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Alexander officiating. Interment will follow in Union-McMinn Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Bryan Coffey, Howard “Howie” White, Jason Reed, Charles Farner, Terry Anderson and Gerald Wilson. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child, c/o Union-McMinn Baptist Church, P.O. Box 269, Niota, TN 37826; or Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 4, Athens, TN 37371-0004. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Sondra-White Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.