Dorothy Bernice Watts Ghorley, 87, of the Big Springs community in Decatur passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center. Dorothy was a native of Loudon and a longtime resident of Meigs County. She was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Nellie Lee Willis Watts. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, James Ghorley; daughter, Wanda J. Privett; sister, Sallie Self; and brothers, Lee and C.W. Watts. Dorothy was a member of Brittsville Baptist Church. Dorothy is survived by daughters, Mary J. Galloway of Decatur, and J. Carol Gardner of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Jeff Ghorley and wife, Dianna, of Decatur; grandchildren, Melissa, Stephanie, Anthony and wife, Candice, and Roger and wife, Dana; great-grandchildren, Walker, Wesley, Amber and Kylie; brother, Will D. Watts and wife, Judy, of Niota; and son-in-law, Kyle Privett of Corbin, Ky. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Brittsville Baptist Church. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Pastor Mike Exline officiating. Interment followed in Watts Cemetery in Loudon. Family and friends served as pallbearers. If you could not attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Dorothy Bernice Watts Ghorley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.