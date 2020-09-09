Ricky Lee Slater, 69, of Athens passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a native of Charleston, W.Va., a resident of Athens for 12 years, and a son of the late Bruce and Mary Slater. He was a carpenter and was a member of Harvest Time Church. Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Sharon Elaine Vaughn Slater of Athens; two daughters and sons-in-law, Teesha and Scott McLemore of Maryville, and Kendra and Randy Gabrel of Sweetwater; and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Simpson officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Sweetwater. Active pallbearers will be Scott McLemore, Randy Gabrel, Jerry Riggs, Bryan Miller, and Benjamin Long. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Ricky-Slater Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
