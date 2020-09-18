Deborah Renee “Debi” Thompson, 49, of Athens gained her heavenly wings on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and a member of First Baptist Church of Calhoun. Left to treasure her memory are her mother, Mary (Hardin) Todd of Sweetwater; father, Tommy Thompson of Athens; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. There will be no formal visitation or funeral services at this time. A service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Deborah-Thompson Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
