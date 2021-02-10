Felicia Abreu DeMolina, 84, of Athens passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Fort Sanders Medical Center. A native of Moca, Dominican Republic, and a resident of McMinn County for the past 15 years, she was the daughter of the late Bautista and Mercedes Castillo Abreu. She was preceded in death by one brother, Jose Abreu; and one sister, Ramona Abreu. Survivors include husband, Marino Molina Torres of Athens; three daughters, Elsa Garcia, YubelQui Molina, and Flordenisa Molina; two sisters, Carmen Abreu and Alta Garcia; and grandchildren, Katie Garcia, Jake Garcia, Violet Martinez, and Flormarie Martinez. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Felicia-DeMolina Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
