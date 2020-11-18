Howard Knox, 75, of Niota passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Howard was born on July 8, 1945 to the late Harless and Minnie Saffles. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Knox; sisters, Bertha Rae Marshall and Debbie Wells; a special great-aunt, Minnie Hamilton. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathleen Knox; two sons, Daniel Knox (Linda), and Terry Knox; three stepchildren; brothers, Glen Knox (Jimmie Sue), and Edward “Chipper” Saffles; sister, Diddie Torbett; also several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Companion Funeral Home Athens Chapel. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens in Athens with Pastor Kenneth Copeland officiating. Share a personal memory of Howard or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to assist the Knox family with these arrangements.
