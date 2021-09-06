Dennis O’Neal Butts Sr., 63, of Etowah passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. A native of Etowah, a former resident of Detroit, and a current resident of Etowah, he was a son of the late Sherman Carter and Patricia Ann Butts and was preceded in death by his grandmother, Annie Mae Butts; a sister, Vanessa Carter Cox; and one brother, Larry Carter. He was an employee of the City of Athens for 16 years. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed golfing and using his telescope to look at the stars, loved people and riding the back country roads. He was a loving father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Sharon Butts; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis O’Neal Butts Jr. and wife, Tonya, of Etowah; two daughters and son-in-law, Patricia and William Witt of Chattanooga, and Charlsie Butts of Athens; four brothers and sister-in-law, Lebron and Cynthia Carter of Cleveland, Sherman Carter of Kansas, Steven Carter of Detroit, Mich., and Andre Carter of Chattanooga; one sister, Missy Harris of Athens; four grandchildren, Talijah Witt, Raquel Witt, Naomi Butts and Zayden Winton; four special nephews, Darius McDermott, Alvin McDermott, Aaron Walker and Calvin Walker; two aunts, Gloria Anthony and Hattie Dickey; and several other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Pastor James Parris officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing to come by may do so between the hours of noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests anyone coming by to wear a mask. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Dennis-Butts Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
