Donnie Ray Massingale, 29, of Riceville passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Freddie Allen Massingale. Donnie was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He enjoyed being outdoors at the lake. Donnie is survived by his mother, Linda Clarris Belcher Massingale; sisters, Linda Shelton of Decatur, and Sharon Massingale of Athens; brothers, Jimmy Massingale of Athens, Richard Massingale of Riceville, and Toney Massingale of Tellico Plains; special nephew, Brandon Massingale of Tellico Plains; nephew, PLC Dace Brown, USAF, stationed in Kaedena, Japan; niece, Jessica Pierce of Cleveland; and special friends, Vondi and Rachel Simmons, along with their son, Gavin. There will be no formal services. If you would like to reach out to the family, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Donnie Ray Massingale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.