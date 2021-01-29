Mrs. Hazel Amanda Kyker,
91, of Adel, Ga., passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Kyker was born Oct. 26, 1929 to the late George Samuel and Sara Eldridge Denton. Mrs. Kyker was a faithful member of Northway Community Church in Valdosta, Ga., and prior to that, Central Baptist Church in Hixson for over 50 years. She served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ faithfully and loved to tell anyone she met of God’s love for them. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Dale Braswell of Adel, Ga., and Teresa and Ashley Williams of Clarkesville, Ga.; grandchildren, Justin Williams, Chandler Williams, Kerri Williams, Dan Braswell, Vicky Dillard, Cindy Sirmans, Linda Fausett, and Sara Robertson; and one sister, Frances Thomas of Cleveland. Mrs. Kyker was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Kyker; brother, J.T. Denton; and sister, Anna Belle Rothwell. Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 25, at Abba’s House in Hixson. Interment was held Thursday, Jan. 28, at Chattanooga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Northway Community Church Building Fund, 3740 Inner Perimeter Road, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com Purvis Funeral Home of Adel, Ga. was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.