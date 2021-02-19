Norma Jean Dickey, 85, of Etowah passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Norma was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Etowah. She loved painting, water coloring, and yard work. She retired from Athens Regional Medical Center as an emergency room nurse. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Helen Hayes; and brothers, Jackie Hayes and Jimmy Hayes. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Eldie Dickey; two daughters, Jeannie Dickey, and Nancy Dickey Blackwood (Vaden); grandchildren, Dr. Georgia Blackwood Kubic (Andy), George Blackwood (Amanda), Scott Blackwood, C. Hayes Blackwood (Chelsea), and Jeannie Blackwood; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at First Baptist Church of Etowah with Pastor Allan Lovelace and the Rev. Jack Bryan officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in Etowah Cemetery. It is mandatory to wear a mask and please honor the guidelines for social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Etowah, General Fund, P.O. Box 317, Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
