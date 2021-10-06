Jerry Rodney Shadden, 65, of Englewood passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Jerry was a lifelong farmer who loved his family. He will be missed by all his family and friends. He was a son of the late Carl and Mary Helen Shadden. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents listed above; and two brothers, Dwayne “Hotshot” Shadden and Richard Shadden. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Bain Shadden; and three daughters, Kelly Tallent, Jody Shadden, and Lexi Shadden. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Allen Watson officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospital, 1000 Alhambra Dr., Chattanooga, TN, 37421. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
