Patricia TeSelle Alexander, 84, of Riceville passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home with her husband and daughter, Lanell, by her side. She was born in Lincoln, Neb. to the late Eamiel Alfred and Fern Martin TeSelle. She was a member of Athens Christian Church. She was a volunteer for the McMinn Regional Humane Society for 20 years, where she started Nursing Home Pet Therapy (she provided pet therapy with her beloved, Percy). She was named Volunteer of the Year in 2001 by the City of Athens. Patricia was survived by her husband of 67 years, the Rev. Allen J. Alexander of Riceville; two daughters, Lyn Fine of Cleveland, and Lanell (Joe) Nichols of Riceville; one son, Tom (Laura) Alexander of Cleveland; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Lee Harrison of Lincoln, Neb.; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Harry Edward Koonce III of Riceville. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Athens Christian church with Minister Richard White officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. The family suggests memorials be made to the Gair/Alexander Scholarship Fund, www.johnsonU.edu/donate/tennessee and include a comment that it is in memory of Pat Alexander and for a named scholarship fund — Gair/Alexander Scholarship — or send a check to Johnson University, Advancement Office, 7900 Johnson Dr., Knoxville, TN 37998 noting in memory of Pat Alexander and for the Gair/Alexander Scholarship Fund. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcrema tionservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Patricia TeSelle Alexander.
