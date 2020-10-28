Paul Edward Galyon Sr., 75, of Englewood passed away on Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, in a local hospital. He was of the Baptist faith. Paul was born in Roane County on April 12, 1945, a son of the late Hubert Galyon Sr. and Ruby May Collins Galyon. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Galyon; one son, Paul Galyon Jr.; one daughter, Betty Ghorley; one brother, Chester Galyon; one sister, Mary Reagan; one grandson, Logan James Lucas Galyon; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service will follow at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening with Brother Larry Johnson and Brother Rick Palmer officiating. The interment and committal service will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29, at noon in Sunset Cemetery in Madisonville. Share a memory of Paul and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
