Walter H. “Jack” Long, 90, of Etowah passed away on Oct. 12, 2020. He was born to parents, Ernest and May Long in November 1929. Jack is survived by his daughter, Wanda and son-in-law, Reed Brown; brother, Raymond Long and wife, Willie; niece, Darlene Crutchfield and husband, Don; nephew, Jerry Standridge and wife, Dianne; and Paige Burris, a grandniece who was also special to him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Long; parents, Ernest and May Long; siblings, Marie Cramer and Albert Long; and nephews, James Long and Ernest Standridge. After being discharged from the Army, he worked for Athens Stove Foundry for over 20 years. Jack was a quiet man who preferred small groups to large gatherings and was loyal to family and friends. He was a longtime member of North Etowah Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher and a deacon. He missed his church family when his health prevented him from attending. He was especially close with Tennie Fetzer and Rual Watson. His calm steady guidance will be missed. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Green Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jonathan Rayburn officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.