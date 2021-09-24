Gerald Douglas
Kuykendall, 72, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Hixson. Gerald was a man of faith and family. He was active in church, a member of Mount Olive Church of God in Cleveland. He was a great husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle and enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. He couldn’t wait for family time together. Gerald and his wife, Dalphna, owned and operated Royal Charter and Tours, Inc. for 27 years. Aside from God and family, this was his calling, “Touring God’s Creation.” They built this motor coach business from scratch and he maintained those coaches in “tip top” condition. If you are familiar with the logo Royal Charter and Tours, he attributed his success to his “Heavenly Father”; therefore, it is easy to see why he displayed on each and every coach “Blessed and Highly Favored.” Gerald served on the Tennessee Motor Coach Association Board of Directors. He dearly loved his “travel family” and they him as they made memories together. He was preceded in death by parents, Edsel Henry Kuykendall and Wilda Mae Stafford Kuykendall. He is survived by his wife, Dalphna Ballinger Kuykendall. Other survivors include sons, Alex (Tina) Kuykendall of Riceville, and Jeremy Kuykendall of Chattanooga; daughters, Dawn (George) Sheridan of Bradenton, Fla., and Misti (David) Michaels of Cleveland. Also, a brother, Jerome (Jona) Kuykendall of Cleveland; sister, Mary Nell Sexton of Rome, Ga. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews survive, as well. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at Ralph Buckner Funeral Home with the Rev. Clarence Gammill and the Rev. James Sears officiating. Interment will be Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Lakewood Memory Gardens East in Chattanooga. A white dove release ceremony and the playing of bagpipes will conclude the service. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, prior to the service at the funeral home. The following “coach family” will serve as pallbearers: Tim Stewart, Dave Hall, Keith Hart, Wadie Davis, Billy Trentham, David Issacs, and Chuck Hartline. In addition, Ralph Buckner Funeral Home & Crematory will be live-streaming the Celebration of Life service via Facebook. Send a message of condolence and view the Kuykendall family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com Ralph Buckner Funeral Home & Crematory of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.