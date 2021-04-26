James “Jamie” Edward
Miller Jr., 56, of Etowah went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Hickman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. The interment will follow the service in McMinn Memory Gardens. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
