James Merrill Williams Sr., 79, passed Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at a Chattanooga hospital. James graduated from Cook High School in Athens, where he was known for his athletic skills in football and basketball. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served his country in the Vietnam War. James was an avid Tennessee Titans fan, he loved his dogs, and had great pride for gun collection. He was preceded in death by his mother, Zella Mae Williams; and his son, James Williams Jr. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Elizabeth Jackson Williams; his children, Zelleta Elaine (Jamey) Keeton of Ooltewah, Charles Williams of Athens, and Lovell Williams of Cleveland; grandchildren, Chelsey, Ashley, and Kiara Keeton, all of Ooltewah, and Jerome McDermott and Amelia Moore of Athens, and eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Rosemary Johnson, Sherry Jackson and Alvin (Zandra) Jackson, all of Cleveland, and Tommy (Roberta) Jackson of Athens; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home in Cleveland with the Rev. Vant Hardaway officiating. There was a walk-through visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home in Cleveland. Service of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
