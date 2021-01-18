Nancy Mullins Jolley
Jackson, 85, of Decatur passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. There is nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with family and friends, supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in all sporting endeavors, and watching the UT Lady Vols. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Jackson; and her granddaughter, Deanna Jolley. She is survived by her children, Clyde Jolley, (Janice), Norman Jolley, Melinda Nelson (Chuck), and Tammy Holley (Keith); seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; dear friends, Babs Ellison and Ann Wilkes; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. at Decatur Cemetery with the Rev. Hugh Bryan officiating. Decatur Funeral Home will be open from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service for friends to pay their respects. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Jolley Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.