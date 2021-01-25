James Henry Snider, 68, of Etowah passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer. He was a member of the Englewood Church of God and worked at Taylor Pittsburg for most of his career. James was a beloved husband; “Big Daddy” to his grandson, Zakary, and Granddad to his granddaughter, Alexus Arms. They were the joy of his life. James was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Snider; mother, Dulcie Cline Snider; brother, Kenneth Snider; three sisters, Billie Brown, Sue Snider, and Phyllis Montgomery; and his mother-in-law, Juanita Watters. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Watters Snider; stepson, Russell Arms; two grandchildren; sister-in-law, Karen (William) Tatum of Cartersville, Ga.; brother-in-law, Brandon (Tonia) Watters of Etowah; and many very much loved nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations in remembrance of Henry to go to the American Cancer Society or Englewood Church of God. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
