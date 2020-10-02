Mary Ruth Norman Culberson, 83, of Etowah passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. She was a native of Harriman and lived most of her life and raised her family in Etowah. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church of Englewood. She loved knitting, baking and spending time with all her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry A. Culberson; parents, A.H. and Ruth Norman; brothers, Holly Norman and Lynn Norman; and sisters, Gail Kirkland and Brenda Corbett. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Shane Blair of Etowah, Nancy Culberson of Etowah, and Sharon and David Petersen of Canton, Ga.; grandchildren, Buffy McDonald, Ashley Jenkins (Derek), Savanah Triplett, Sela Petersen and Cady Petersen; great-grandchildren, Keely McDonald, Jonah McDonald, Landry McDonald, Lucy Jenkins and McAllister Jenkins; sister, Betty Finchum of Dandridge; brother, Tommy Norman of Knoxville; and sisters-in-law, Virginia and Ada Norman, and Blenda Norman, all of Knoxville. Special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. James K. Tullock and Pastor Justin Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be required. David Petersen, Derek Jenkins, Scott Norman, Jonah McDonald, David Payne and Dale Norman will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church, 269 County Road 516, Englewood, TN 37329. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.