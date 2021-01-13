Judy A. Jenkins, 80, of Etowah went to her heavenly home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Paul and Hazel Carter. Judy taught at Mountain View Elementary School for 32 years and she loved her students. She was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Jenkins; and brother, Tim Carter. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Tommy Sims and Tammy and Terry Swilley; two sons and daughter-in-law, Marty and Fostana Jenkins and Shane Jenkins; granddaughters, Ashley and husband, Timmy Adams, Kari and husband, Daniel Munger, Abby Swilley, Michala Jenkins and Lauren Jenkins; grandsons, Dylan Swilley and Devin Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Kyler Adams and Karsyn Adams; and sister and brother-in-law, Kris and Ronnie Huskey. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Green Hill Cemetery with Dr. Bill Vest officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
