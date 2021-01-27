Teresa Schilling Leonard of Etowah, age 51, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at her residence. She was a native of Mount Hermon, La., and a resident of McMinn County for the past eight years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Will Leonard of Etowah; two sons and one daughter-in-law, John and Hannah Leonard of Old Lyme, Conn., and James Leonard of Cookeville, and one daughter, Abigail Leonard of Etowah; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melissa and Jimmy Lebo of Mount Hermon, La., and Tracy and Joey Britt of Columbus, Miss.; mother, Willie B. Schilling of Mount Hermon, La.; father, Woodrow Schilling of Mount Hermon, La.; brothers-in-law and spouse, Donavan and Devi Leonard of Dothan, Ala., and Steve Leonard of Caledonia, Miss.; sister-in-law, Karen Smuz of Caledonia, Miss.; nephews, Kevin and Abby Leonard, Brandon Lebo, Austin Lebo, Nate Lebo, David Smuz, Jordan and Jess Britt, and Jacob Britt; and nieces, Tessa and Ricky Rust, Hannah Britt, Emma Britt, Christina Smuz, and Kailyn Turner. Teresa, known as “Mother Teresa” to so many, was a loving and generous wife, mother, and friend to many. There are not enough words to describe her. She was a gracious hostess who always had an open door. She lived by the saying, “If you feed them, they will come.” Her love of cooking brought people together. She was a mother to all and the embodiment of the Proverbs 31 woman. She was loving and patient as an Air Force wife for 20 years, supporting her husband every step of the way. Teresa was a teacher and mentor throughout her life. She cherished and homeschooled her three children, John, James, and Abigail. She was involved in the church by leading and teaching AWANA, Sunday school, and homeschool groups. She was a devoted student and lifelong learner. She was creative, hard working, independent, and innovative. Teresa created her business “The Chalk Chick” from the ground up and shared her love through her craft. She shared her love with many extended family members and friends and was greatly loved in return. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lula Mae Jenkins Schilling and Horace Shilling, and Mae Bell Moak Bennett and Hulon Bennett; and by her nephew, Kyle Leonard. Funeral services will be noon Thursday, Jan. 28, at First Baptist Church of Athens with the Rev. Bill Henard and the Rev. Drew Byers officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m to noon Thursday before the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to these charities that were dear to her heart: Full Circle Medical Center for Women, 510 Old Riceville Road, Athens, TN 37303; or Grace and Mercy Ministries, P.O. Box 1443, Athens, TN 37371. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/Teresa-Leonard Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
