Carolyn Fay Layman McCosh entered her heavenly home on April 11, 2021, at the age of 73 after a long, hard-fought, and admirable battle with cancer. Carolyn was born on Nov.28, 1947, to the late Bruce and Bessie Knox Layman. She was the youngest of eight children and was preceded in death by her parents and five of her siblings. She grew up on a dairy farm and continued her love of gardening as long as she was physically able, sharing valuable gardening skills and home cooking with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church in Sweetwater, where she loved singing in the choir and serving in the children’s ministry. Carolyn came to know Jesus at the age of 10, and she was a devoted Christian for her entire life. Her trust in Jesus became even more evident as she courageously and resiliently battled cancer. She could turn anything into a joke, and her infectious laugh and contagious smile could light up the darkest room. Her legacy of unwavering love and faith will live on through her husband of nearly 52 years, Joe; son, Derek, and daughter-in-love, Christy Atkins McCosh; daughter, Amber McCosh; grandchildren, Austin and Rose Walker, Brad Walker, Coy and Faith Henry, and Ivy, Sophie, Levi, Koby and Josiah McCosh; great-grandson, Bryson Walker; sister, Ida Humphreys; brother, Bruce Layman Jr.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family received friends on Tuesday evening, April 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Tabernacle. A service celebrating her life followed the visitation at 7 p.m. with Dr. Derick McCosh and Dr. Gerald Atkins officiating. The interment and committal service took place on Wednesday, April 14, at 11 a.m. in Sweetwater Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Carolyn and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
