Courtney LeAnnn (Leann) Daniel, 24, of Ten Mile passed suddenly in a tragic accident on Oct. 9, 2021. Our beloved Sissy, Bubbles, Leanna Banana, Leon, and Sissa will live on forever in the hearts of anyone who knew her. Despite years of battling illness, she lived her life barefoot and fearless. She regularly sought out beautiful trees, waterfalls, and adventure. Leann was an artist. Using photography, videography, painting, and writing, she captured her world through a lens only she could see. She had completed her bachelor’s degree in journalism and media at the University of Tennessee to assist her in pursuing her passion and was co-owner of a media company with lifelong friend and family member, Natasha Daniel. Leann is the baby girl of her parents, Tim and Annette Daniel; granddaughter of Edith Shepherd; sister to Cassie Daniel and Dusty Bryant, Heath and Alli Daniel, and Onawa Mealer; Aunt Sissa to Sydney and Shelby Bryant and her nephews, Dean Mulloy and Bo Daniel, to whom she has gifted her weirdness. She is the granddaughter of the late Henry and Joyce Daniel, Luie Shepherd, and Bill Swafford. Her family includes so many more than listed of loved ones who have passed on, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and great friends all over the planet. No amount of words could ever be enough to describe the amount of joy she brought to those around her. Her first words were “good girl.” She has always been too good for this world. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Brother Curtis Porter, Minister Richard White and Kiril Galloway officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Lupus Foundation of America at support.lupus.org The family recommends that face coverings be worn during the visitation and funeral service. If you cannot attend the visitation and funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Courtney LeAnnn (Leann) Daniel.
