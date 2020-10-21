Sara “Sally” Louise Case, born March 26, 1926, passed away early Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020, at Dominion Senior Living of Athens. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Florence Coates of Youngstown, Ohio; her husband, John Case; two sons, David and Mark; and sister, Lois Drouhard. She is survived by sister, Nancy (Clinton) Merritt; brother, Jack (Judy) Coates; children, Gary (Bonnie) Case, Tom (Linda) Case, Bob (Anita) Case, Susan (Barry) Michael, and Sandy (Steve) Walker; her late sons’ widows, Kathy Case Staub and Karen Case; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Sally’s long life was punctuated by her passion for serving others, first as an RN at the McMinn County Health Department, and then co-owning (she was adamant that God was the primary owner) Right Way Health Food Stores and Apple Tree Health Food Stores. Her service to the customers there was her mission for 30-plus years, and every day, she felt she was fulfilling her calling. Her brightest joy came from her kids and grandkids and her love for God. Sally will lie in-state at Smith Funeral Home, located at 1010 South White Street in Athens, where friends may call between 2 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The immediate family will hold private services. Pallbearers will be Michael Case, Kevin Case, Ryan Case, Jason Case, Adain Case, Carl Michael, John Michael, Spencer Hill and Chandler Case. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate to the Sally Case Health Scholarship Fund, which will award scholarships to McMinn County High School seniors planning to study health sciences. Please send donations c/o Susan Michael, 1068 Riva Ridge Dr., Danville, KY 40422. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Sara “Sally” Louise Case.
