Evelyn Gamblin Bryan, 94, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. She was a resident of Calhoun for most of her life. She was a lifelong member, and oldest living member, of Calhoun United Methodist church, where she sang in the church choir, served as bell-ringer and was Sunday school superintendent. Evelyn graduated from Calhoun High School and, in 1945, graduated as a World War II Cadet Nurse from Appalachian Hospital in Johnson City. She served at several area hospitals. Later, she nurtured many students and staff at Calhoun School, where she served as substitute teacher for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Malisse Gamblin; brother, John (Jay) Gamblin; and her husband of 61 years, Willis “Witt” Bryan. Survivors include three children, Joe Bryan and wife, Luajean, of Calhoun, James Bryan and wife, Jane, of Ooltewah, and Jack Bryan and wife, Kim, of Cleveland; six grandchildren, John Bryan of Cleveland, Adam Bryan and wife, Rebecca, of Chattanooga, Emily McGlohon and husband, Jeremy, of Chattanooga, Matt Bryan and wife, Amber, of Cleveland, Bob McGinnis and wife, Jaime, of Athens, and Mary Jane Bacon and husband, Brookes, of Chattanooga; nine great-grandchildren, Sydney and Jake McGlohon, Will and Nora Bryan, Eli and Callie Bryan, Katie and Lauren Bacon, and Will McGinnis; sister-in-law, Ruth Bryan of Calhoun; brother-in-law, Jim Bryan and wife, Elizabeth, of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Calhoun Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Calhoun Cemetery with John Bryan, Adam Bryan, Matt Bryan, Jeremy McGlohon, Bob McGinnis, Brook Bacon, Jake Bryan and Will Bryan serving as pallbearers. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the service. The family requests adherence to CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Masks will be required. Memorials may be made to Calhoun United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 185, Calhoun TN 37309. Send a message of condolence and view the Bryan family guestbook at www.fikefh.com Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
