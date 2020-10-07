Dottie Range Stout, 73, of Athens, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her residence. She was formerly of Elizabethton, resident of McMinn County for 43 years. She retired from Athens City Schools and was a member of East Athens Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Taft “Red” Range and mother, Louise Range Gill; and sons, Christopher Stout and Andrew Stout. She is survived by her husband, Jack W. Stout of Athens; son and daughter-in-law, David and Jeannine Stout of Chattanooga; two grandchildren, Connor Louisell and Jack Andrew Stout. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Monte Vista Burial Park in Johnson City, with Rev. Mike Dannell officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home. Condolences may be sent to www.layccock-hobbs.com/notices/Dottie-Stout Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, in charge of arrangements.
