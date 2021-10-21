Pearl Elizabeth Bell, 79, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at her home in Goodsprings. She was a Christian and Godly woman. She enjoyed her dogs, being outside and country dancing, but most important, she loved spoiling her grandbabies. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl Alonzo and Geneva Tilley; sisters, Leona Woodby, Louise Jones, Velma Hall, and Marie Adkins; and son-in-law, John Underwood. She is survived by her son, Andrew (Sharon) Bell of Friendsville; daughter, Cynthia Underwood of Etowah; brother, Arthur (Cheryl) Tilley; sister, Carolyn (Robert) Clowers of Niota; grandchildren, John Underwood, Jr., Andrew Underwood, Amber Martinez, Nathan Bell, and Matthew Bell; great-grandchildren, Annalynn Underwood and Everleigh Underwood; and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. with services at 4 p.m. in the chapel at Serenity Funeral Home with Andrew Bell officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Coghill Baptist Church Cemetery with Andrew Underwood, Matt Bell, Joe Martinez, Aaron Wagoner, Nathan Bell, John Underwood Jr. and Holly Shaw as pallbearers. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.