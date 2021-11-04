Tracey Watson Davis, 54, of Sweetwater, and formerly of Athens, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at U.T. Medical Center, from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. She was a faithful member of Cedar Valley Baptist Church. Tracey was blessed with a beautiful voice and loved to play the piano and sing praises about her Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Mary Elizabeth Watson; and grandparents, Jim and Kate Stevens, and Homer L. and Annie C. Watson. Survivors include her loving husband, John Glenn Davis of Sweetwater, and formerly of the Fork Creek community; brother, Gary Watson (Donna) of Knoxville, and formerly of Athens; sister-in-law, Jane Davis Dye (Bob) of Madisonville; special nieces, Allison Watson and Jennifer Watson Newton (Colby) of Knoxville, whom she loved with all of her heart; stepdaughters, Kelsey Davis and Hayley Davis Cropf (Doug); and favorite great-niece and nephew fur babies, Benny, Boo, and Belle. The funeral service was at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Tilson and the Rev. Gary Watson officiating. Interment was 11 a.m. Thursday in the Cedar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in memory of Tracey to Jehovah Jireh Ministry, 335 County Road 299, Sweetwater, TN 37874, where she volunteered feeding the hungry. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.
