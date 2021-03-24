Helen Elaine Barber, 74, of Englewood passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at her home with her husband and children by her side. Elaine was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was born in Athens, a daughter of the late Milburn and Mildred Ezell, and was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Ezell. She was a graduate of McMinn County High School and a lifelong resident of the Athens area. She worked in outside insurance sales for most of her adult life. She volunteered for many years at Contact and Welcome Wagon of Athens. Elaine was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge 159 in Athens for many years where she served as Worthy Matron on two occasions. Elaine and her husband, Gerald, attended Etowah First Christian Church. Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Gerald Barber of Englewood; two daughters and son-in-law, Ann and Andrew Hampton of Signal Mountain, and Donna Troy Bearden of Chattanooga; stepson, Gerald Barber Jr. and wife, Tasha Barber, of Riceville; grandchildren, Troy Bearden II and Preston Bearden of Chattanooga, and Caleb Barber of Riceville; two step-grandchildren, Mason Evans and Mallory Lankford; three sisters, Darlene Miller of Englewood, Delores Belk of Athens, and Barbara Ezell of Athens; brother, Doug Ezell of Athens; several nieces and nephews; and a special thanks to the children of Glenn and Gayle Moses. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Chester Brannon officiating. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Gerald Barber Jr., Andrew Hampton, Doug Ezell, Troy Bearden, Troy Bearden II and Preston Bearden. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Helen-Barber Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
