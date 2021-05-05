Joe Byrd, 88, of Athens passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Dominion Senior Living of Athens. A native of Erwin and a resident of Athens for the past 12 years, he was the son of the late George and Julia Byrd. He was retired from Raytheon and served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. He was a Big Orange fan, and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Carol Mottern Byrd on June 15, 2012. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. David and Dr. Jenny Byrd of Athens, and Bill Byrd and Kaye Ingram of Elizabethton; three grandchildren, Todd Marion, Katie Byrd and Will Byrd; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ruth Byrd Salts of Erwin. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Faith Clinic, 18 South Congress Parkway, Athens, TN 37303. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Joe-Byrd Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
