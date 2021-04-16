Dorothy “Dot” Stoess, 83, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home. Dot was member of Ballardsville Baptist Church, a loyal housewife and mother, a graduate of Athens High School and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College. She loved her grandchildren dearly and loved singing in the church choir. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Willson; and siblings, Bunny Clift and Caroline Warner. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles R. “Bob” Stoess; sons, Ken (Karen) and Brian (Mindy); grandchildren, Michael (Elyse), Amanda, and Robert Stoess; and siblings, Frances Prince Corlew, Bill Willson, and Eb Willson. The family would like to send a special thanks to Tasha and Kelsey with Hosparus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hosparus.
