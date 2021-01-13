Johnny Oscar Yarbrough, 90, of Athens passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a native and lifelong resident of Athens, and was a son of the late Oscar Hubert “O.H.” and Nannie Newman Yarbrough. His loving wife of 60 years, Wilma “Jean” Puett Yarbrough, preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2012. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Judy Kristin Yarbrough, and several sisters and brothers. Johnny served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from the Athens Stove Works after 36 years of service. He loved the outdoors, fishing and camping with his family. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Francie Wattenbarger and husband, Mark, of Athens; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny Yarbrough and wife, Debbie, of Athens; five grandchildren, Shannon Ramirez and husband, Diego, Amy Meyer and husband, Mike, Brad Yarbrough and wife, Jessie, Kevin Wattenbarger and Kyle Wattenbarger and wife, Jaclyn; three great-grandchildren, Carlee Beheler, Fischer Yarbrough and Hayden Yarbrough; two step-great-grandchildren, Angela Ramirez and Brian Ramirez; and one sister, Helen “Dellie” Price. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jason Kennedy officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Brad Yarbrough, Hayden Yarbrough, Fischer Yarbrough, Kevin Wattenbarger, Kyle Wattenbarger, Mike Meyer and Eddie Walker. Honorary pallbearers were Mark Wattenbarger and Diego Ramirez. There was no formal visitation to the public. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. David Byrd and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Johnny and his family. If you could not attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Johnny O. Yarbrough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.