Willie Ruth Dyke Williams, 85, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Life Care Center of Athens. Willie was a native and lifetime resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Luther and Lola Mae Bowers Dyke. Willie was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She worked for Independent Life for 29 years and retired from Walmart in Madisonville after 16 years. She was preceded in death by sisters, Eva Buckner, Sue Cline, infant sister Trula Dyke; and brother, Ricky Dyke. Her survivors include daughter, Janet Casteel of Englewood; sons, Stan Williams and wife Sue Kurowski of Kapolei, Hawaii, Doug Williams of Englewood; granddaughter, Ashley Renner and husband Tyler; grandson, Jacob Casteel; sisters, Bobbie Holden of Athens, Shirlene Raper of Riceville, Faye Anderson and husband Stan of Etowah, and Mary Dyke of Englewood; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at Ziegler Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in Mars Hill Cemetery in Englewood with Rev. Allen Watson officiating. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Willie Ruth Williams.
