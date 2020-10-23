Juanita Ables, 82, of Etowah went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Juanita was known for her cooking and seamstress work. She owned Tom Thumb Restaurant and was a seamstress for Fashionique. She loved her family, especially her grand- and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Oletha Morelan; husband, C.L. Ables; son, Danny Studdard; brother, Don Morelan; and brother-in-law, Frankie Webb. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Moser of Etowah, and Paula Johnston of Etowah; grandchildren, Tabitha Cooley, Ashley Moses and husband, Keith, Crystal Ballinger and husband, Clint, and Justin Martin; great-grandchildren, Tyler Swafford, Merci Devine, Annslee Cooley, Brylee Cooley, Gunner Cooley, Molly Moses, Mercy Moses, Maeva Moses, Brantley Ballinger and Huntlee Ballinger; great-great-grandchild, Alora Devine; sister, Virginia Webb; sister-in-law, Annette Morelan; nephew, James Morelan; nieces, Nikki Conner and Tricia Underwood; and several great-nieces, nephews, cousins and many loyal sewing customers. A special thank you to Caris Hospice for their loving care and compassion toward Juanita. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Doyle Lloyd and Dennis Bordwine officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
