Claude Allen
Thompson, 75, of Athens passed away on April 28, 2021, at his home. He was the son of the late Roy and Mary Thompson. He served in the Air Force for 20 years, and was a Crew Chief on B-652 Bombers. He was stationed in Sacramento, Calif., at Mather AFB, Beal AFB and McClellan AFB. He served in the Vietnam War and all over the world. He enjoyed fishing, working on his land, playing guitar and singing country western music. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bud and Wayne Thompson; and his son, Kevin A. Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty; his daughter, Roxane Whitley; and his sons, David Thompson, Felix and Kathy Thompson and Harold Thompson. He is also survived by his sisters, Earline McKheean, Shelby Knox, Louella Palmer, Kathy and Larry Morrow, Vickie and John Page and Marquetta and Eddie Malone; his brother, Johnny and Sheila Thompson; several nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his special furry friend, Lucy. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home with the graveside service following at 3 p.m. in the McMinn Memory Gardens veterans’ section. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
