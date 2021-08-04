Clarence “Buddy” Smith Jr., 67, of Georgetown departed this life on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Born on Jan. 14, 1954 to the late Clarence “Cisco” Smith Sr. and Evelyn Mikel Smith, he was a native and lifelong resident of Bradley County, a 1973 graduate of Bradley Central High School and was a Battalion Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department, retiring after 40-plus years of service to the community where he was influential in implementing the ethics and high standards used in the department to this day among other accomplishments over his long and distinguished career. He enjoyed fly fishing, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Smith. Left behind to cherish Buddy’s memory are his children, Candice Smith (Larry Adams) and T.J. Smith (Kayleigh); grandchildren, Madison Smith, Caden Smith, and Riley Smith; sister, Carolyn Rogers (Tony); lifelong special friend, DeeAun (Doug) Leamon; as well as several extended family members and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life and Home Going for Retired Battalion Chief Clarence” Buddy” Smith Jr. will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at First Baptist Church of Cleveland. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the funeral hour at the church. Send a message of comfort at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cleveland Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
