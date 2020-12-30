Myrtle “Hyde” Harris, 96, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center. Her and husband, Willard, owned and operated Harris Furniture in Cleveland. She enjoyed shopping and traveling across the country with her close friends and family. She had many other hobbies, but importantly, she loved the Lord, church, and her family. You could find her and her friends walking in the mall and meeting afterwards at Hardee’s. She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Willard; son, Robert “Bob” Harris; parents, Jim and Bertha Hyde; brothers, Richard Hyde, Lewis Hyde, James “Junior” Hyde; and sister, Louise Farmer. She is survived by sisters, Inez Harris of Etowah, Jeanette Thompson of Etowah, Geraldine Hines of Cleveland, Imogene (Wilbur) Firestone of Athens, and Eva (Edward) Reese of Calhoun; and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Family and friends met Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment with the Rev. Junior Burger officiating. A white dove release and playing of bagpipes concluded the services. Serenity Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
