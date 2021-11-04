James Edward “Edd”
Torbett, 82, of Niota passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a son of the late Elard Sherman and Georgia Ruth Crye Torbett, and was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Torbett, Leonard Torbett, and Tommy Torbett. He retired from RC Cola Bottling Company in Athens as manager after 42 years of service. He was a member and deacon of East Niota Baptist Church. He was a member of the Civitan Club and was a former member of the Lions Club. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Peggy Jo Clark Torbett of Niota; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy Torbett and Robert Head of Blairsville, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Angie Torbett of Athens; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Gay Torbett of Calhoun, and Harold and Helen Torbett of Athens; two sisters and brother-in-law, Mae Moses of Englewood, and Brenda and Ray Cunningham of Athens; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at East Niota Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Plaster and the Rev. Wayne Bryant officiating. Interment followed in Niota Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Cunningham, Randy Daughtery, Mickey Moses, Roger Moses, Chris Norman, Chris Torbett, Clay Torbett and Reece Torbett. There was no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to East Niota Baptist Church or a Parkinson’s charity of your choice in memory of Edd. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/James-Torbett Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.