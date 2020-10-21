Evelyn “Gloria” Henry Mullinax, 90, of Etowah went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020. A native of England, and a resident of Etowah and McMinn County for most of her life, she was a lifelong member of North Etowah Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. She was a daughter of the late Laurence Henry and Winifred Taylor Henry. She was preceded in death by her husband, F.R. “Bill” Mullinax; one son, John Mullinax; one granddaughter, Ashley Mullinax; one daughter-in-law, Charlotte Mullinax; and brother, Steven Henry. Survivors include two sons and daughter-in-law, Charles L. Mullinax of Etowah, and Hans and Tammy Mullinax of Latta, S.C.; her grandchildren, Charles A. Mullinax and wife, Susan, Chris Mullinax, Stephanie Mullinax, Hope Mullinax, Lara Mullinax-Brown and husband, Josh, and C.J Mullinax; her great-grandchildren, Chastyn, Chastody, Brandon, Anniston, Charlotte, Hayden, Ace, Lauretta, Scarlett, CJ, and Presley; special friends, her “daughters” of her Sunday school class Gloria’s Guiding Lights; Amanda McCain, who was like another grandchild; and her lifetime best friend, Barbara Young. Gloria loved all things that resembled Christ, love, and life. She loved flowers, birds, and animals. She loved traveling and adventure. She had the sweetest soul, best sense of humor, and the biggest heart in the world. She dedicated her life doing works for Christ, and finally received the call to Glory that she has been praying for. We ask that you join us in celebrating her life. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at Conasauga Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at North Etowah Baptist Church. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
