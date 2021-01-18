On Jan. 15, 2021, Martha Mae Harris passed away at the age of 88. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and four sisters. She is survived by her husband, Wendell Harris; two sisters, Lorene Taylor and Janice Harold (Ronnie); and special friends, Lee Ann Porter and Ray Johnson. No formal services will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
