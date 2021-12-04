Gerhard “Gerry”
Borstelmann was born in Queens, N.Y. on Dec. 24, 1942. He is survived by his daughters, Carol and Jennifer Borstelmann, daughter-in-law, Melissa Alsip Borstelmann; granddaughter, Ella Alsip Borstelmann; brother, Harold Borstelmann; sister, Linda Elizabeth R. Borstelmann; and nephews, Iram and Will Rivera. Gerry’s life, in his daughter’s eyes, was one of epic proportion. Growing up in Queens to German immigrant parents, his family owned a local delicatessen where they befriended many and thrived in their community. After graduating from Pace University in New York City, he became a New York City Police Officer, where he boasted of protecting the Beatles when they came to town. His next jobs allowed him to travel the country, and when given the option, he chose to settle down in Athens, raise his daughters and move his parents, sister and nephews, as well. In Athens, he owned a laundromat, became a licensed Certified Public Accountant, and finally opened his firm, Gerry Borstelmann, CPA, on Congress Parkway, where he lived and worked for 30-plus years. Athenians could drive by and observe Gerry’s latest ride. Later, we would learn that he owned over 67 cars during his lifetime. Cars and business were among his greatest hobbies, as well as being most educated in our country’s politics. Gerry proudly sold his firm to Rebecca Hutsell and continued to consult with her up until days before his passing. Everyone who knew Gerry knew that he was a proud dad of a Naval Officer and a teacher. Our father never lost his wit or his sharp mind. With bruised hands, one of his last jokes he seemed quite proud of because he told it to all who came to see him was that he had lost his job as a hand model. It is hard to find a man as kind, smart, caring, and as funny as our dad. We know how proud he was of us, and anyone our dad thought a lot of knew it because he would tell them. Gerry is loved by many and will be missed. Gerry’s family received friends on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, with a short service after. In lieu of flowers and in support of his granddaughter, Ella, please make a donation to one of Ella’s passions, the fine arts, by giving a scholarship to TADA School of Performing Arts, 3126 Kings Hwy., Suffolk, VA 23435; The Christopher Academy, 3300 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703; or The Arts Center of Athens, 320 N. White St., Athens, TN 37303. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
