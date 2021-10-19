Mary Lou Patrick, 87, of Riceville passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Mary was the daughter of the late Francis and Virginia McCoy Norman (Zachary). She was married to the late Don Elum Patrick. All were originally from Petros. Mary is survived by her two brothers, Curtis Norman (Harriman) and Ronnie Norman (Mossy Grove); sons, Terry Patrick (Nancy) of Riceville, and Steve Patrick of Kingsport; and grandchildren, Rebekah Baker (Stephen), Cole Patrick (Kimi), Lola Patrick, Deh Patrick, Allison Chagnon, Steve Chagnon (Brittany), and Jason Patrick. Mary was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was a longtime member of Petros Baptist Church, where she played piano and sang in numerous trios and quartets. After moving to Knoxville, she and husband, Don, served at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church for more than 50 years. In 2016, she moved to Riceville to live with her son, Terry, where she became a member of Eastanallee Baptist Church. In every location, Mary loved and served her church family. Mary worked as a seamstress at the Harriman Hosiery Mill for several years before teaching kindergarten in Knoxville. She would end her working career as a seamstress once again at the Palm Beach Mill Outlet in Knoxville. Mary enjoyed traveling and was very fond of trips to the beach. She also enjoyed visiting family and friends. Other interests included singing in the choir, the Game Show Network, and watching Tennessee sports. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastanallee Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 3148, Riceville, TN 37370. Share a memory and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.