Robert “Bob” Alsip, 78, of Hixson, and formerly of Etowah, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. He graduated from Etowah High School in 1960 and was a graduate of UT of Knoxville. He was a member of Burks United Methodist Church of Hixson and Eagle Scout Troop 74 and was an avid fisherman. He was a Charter Member of the Chattanooga Bass Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brown L. and Evelyn Alsip; and grandparents, Hugh and Ida Lee “Tiny” Alsip. He is survived by his wife, Judy Alsip; son and daughter-in-law, James and Vicki Alsip; daughter and daughter-in-law, Melissa and Jennifer Alsip Borstelmann; grandchildren, Ashley Alsip and Ella Alsip Borstelmann; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Phyllis Alsip, and Tim and Nina Alsip; and niece and nephews, Jenifer Moore, Brown, Christopher and Joey Alsip. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at Green Hill Cemetery with Dennis Bordwine speaking. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
