J.T. Carter, 74, of Riceville passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. J.T. was a native of Riceville and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late J.H. “Hessie” Carter Jr. and Ruth Womac Carter. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Bobby Ray Carter and Clifton Carter; and sister Sue Carter Howard. J.T. was a retired truck driver for Dynasty Spas, formerly L.A. Spas. He enjoyed horseback riding. J.T. is survived by his wife, Betty Lankford Carter of Riceville; daughter, Kerry Evans of Riceville; sons, Tracy Carter of Cleveland, and Michael Long and Kaelo Carter, both of Athens; brother, Rick Carter; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Cook officiating. Interment will follow in the Carter Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of J.T. Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.