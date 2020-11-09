Royce Dean Cranfield, born Sept. 17,1940, entered into heaven’s gate on Nov. 6,2020, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Ella Williams Cranfield. Royce leaves behind to treasure his memory loving wife, Violet Clore Cranfield; sons, David Cranfield and Robin (Robin) Giles; daughters, Patti Cranfield and Brenda Giles Montalvo; grandchildren, Josh (Adrienne) Gunter, Blaire (Robert) Sineff, and Travis Gunter; great-grandchildren, Ohlin and Sawyer Sineff, and Keaton Gunter; sisters, Clara Kyker and Jeanette Minor; brothers-in-law, Raymond and Tommy Clore; sisters-in-law, Vickie Dorsey and Sheila Dyer; and a host of other family. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel, with the Rev. Kent Sellars and the Rev. Raymond Clore officiating. Interment was held at noon Monday in Louisville Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Miller Funeral Home of Maryville was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.